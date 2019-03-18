Cody Schilling Stepping Down as Head Coach of Mount Marty

Cody Schilling has announced that he will be stepping down as head coach of Mount Marty due to family reasons.

Schilling has held the position of head coach at Mount Marty over the past two seasons. His wife Erica is the Associate Athletic Director at Baylor University. The former Augustana basketball standout has said that the decision to step down is for his family.

Mount Marty Athletic Director Chris Kassin showed his appreciation for the work that Schilling did during his two years as head coach.

In the official release by Mount Marty, the school says that Schilling will continue to mentor and lead the program until a new head coach is named and put into position.

The Lancers went 6-23 in both of Schilling's seasons as head coach. The two seasons were the best for the school since the 2012-13 season when the Lancers went 8-21 overall.