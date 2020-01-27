Coaching Clinics in Sioux Falls to Feature Professionals

Sanford POWER has announced that several professionals in many areas of expertise will be conducting coaching clinics in Sioux Falls and Fargo.

According to a release, the Sanford POWER Annual Strength and Conditioning Clinics will share the latest research when it comes to sports performance.

Two sites for the clinics include Fargo on April 17-18 and Sioux Falls on May 1-2.

The clinics will feature national, regional and local professionals who are recognized in the area of sports performance. Attendees will learn about strength training, performance programming, age-appropriate drills and exercises, injury prevention, nutrition, and mental performance coaching skills.

Guest speakers in Sioux Falls will include:

James Radcliffe, MS, CSCS

Head Strength and conditioning coach

University of Oregon

Bill Foran, MS, CSCS, RSCC*E

Strength and conditioning coach

Miami Heat

Dan Lorenz, DPT, PT, ATC, LAT, CSCS

Director of sports medicine

Ortho Kansas/Lawrence Memorial Hospital

Robert Hackett, BS, CSCS

Brand Ambassador – BSN Sports

Former NBA strength coach (Dallas/Milwaukee)

MABASPORTS – Owner

Sanford POWER Team

Andy Gillham – Sports psychology

Lizzie Kasparek – Nutrition

Adam Moen – Physical therapy

Matt Rollag – Physical therapy

Paul Lundgren – Strength and conditioning coach

