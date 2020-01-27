Coaching Clinics in Sioux Falls to Feature Professionals
Sanford POWER has announced that several professionals in many areas of expertise will be conducting coaching clinics in Sioux Falls and Fargo.
According to a release, the Sanford POWER Annual Strength and Conditioning Clinics will share the latest research when it comes to sports performance.
Two sites for the clinics include Fargo on April 17-18 and Sioux Falls on May 1-2.
The clinics will feature national, regional and local professionals who are recognized in the area of sports performance. Attendees will learn about strength training, performance programming, age-appropriate drills and exercises, injury prevention, nutrition, and mental performance coaching skills.
Guest speakers in Sioux Falls will include:
James Radcliffe, MS, CSCS
Head Strength and conditioning coach
University of Oregon
Bill Foran, MS, CSCS, RSCC*E
Strength and conditioning coach
Miami Heat
Dan Lorenz, DPT, PT, ATC, LAT, CSCS
Director of sports medicine
Ortho Kansas/Lawrence Memorial Hospital
Robert Hackett, BS, CSCS
Brand Ambassador – BSN Sports
Former NBA strength coach (Dallas/Milwaukee)
MABASPORTS – Owner
Sanford POWER Team
Andy Gillham – Sports psychology
Lizzie Kasparek – Nutrition
Adam Moen – Physical therapy
Matt Rollag – Physical therapy
Paul Lundgren – Strength and conditioning coach