Clothing You Should Never Wear to Work during the Summer

With summer officially arriving on June 21, it's time to break out the summer wardrobe - but you need to be careful because not everything you have hanging in your closet is suitable for the office.

There's a misconception that just because you work in a casual office environment anything goes - not true. Most businesses still have guidelines that need to be followed when it comes to dressing professionally during the warm weather months.

In a survey done by Office Team, 80% of managers said clothing choices affect an employee's chances of getting promoted. Managers also said a lot of what we wear today is less acceptable now than what it was just five years ago.

Here are a few things you should avoid wearing to the office this summer:

Tank tops or halters

Bare midriffs

Shorts

Cut-offs (Never, Ever)

Anything strapless

Flip flops or Crocs

Socks with sandals

Yoga pants or leggings

Visible underwear

Unbuttoned shirts

Sunglasses (Indoors)

Muscle tees

Pajamas

Jeans that are light-washed or ripped

T-shirts you bought while on vacation

Animal prints

Anything sheer or see-through

Anything that's too tight, too short or too baggy

Anything stained

Anything that shows off your back, cleavage or tummy

Anything you bought for clubbing or bar-hopping

Anything you bought for the beach or swimming pool

For more information and a detailed explanation of what's 'office appropriate' and what's not, go to the Business Insider website .

Source: Business Insider

