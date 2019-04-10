I'm out of the loop. In fact, I'm not sure I ever was even in the loop. But as far as technology goes, well, I can Google. Anything past that I pretty much have to ask someone walking around with younger bones how to do something.

So when I saw the term 'cloaking' in an article, I thought 'Oh, I know that one. It's how starships hide on the Star Trek series'. Yeah.

Well, no.

According to an article on Fox News 'Cloaking' has to do with what they call a horrible online dating trend. You Millenial's probably know all about it, but for those who don't:

Cloaking is when a person doesn’t just stand you up for a date, they also block you on any app that you’ve previously communicated on

Oh. Yep, they has absolutely nothing to do with Kirk, Spock or Sulu.

But wait, there's more.

There's 'Breadcrumbing','Ghosting', 'Benching', Micro-Cheating' and others.

Some look to me like scams. Others just look like whoever you're contacting online is a jerk. Either way, not fun.

You can read the whole article here , memorize the terms if you want ( I don't ) and be safe online. Everyone out there isn't exactly who they seem.