Clint Eastwood Turns 91

Clint Eastwood has done it all. Greatest western movie star of all time? He's right up there with John Wayne. Greatest action star ever? He helped build the genre into what it is today. Greatest Film Director? His films have won multiple Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Here are a few of the highlights from the film legend who turns 91 years old today.

His Breakout Role was on a T.V. Show: Clint started acting in 1955, but his big break came on Rawhide, a hit television show that ran from 1959 to 1965.

The Man With No Name: In what's now known as the "Dollars Trilogy", Eastwood starred as one of Hollywood's first anti-heroes, as the Man With No Name. In the famous western movies A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Eastwood became a bonified star, and these movies have stood the test of time as some of the best westerns ever made.

Dirty Harry: Eastwood shifted to action movies in the '70s and created one of the best action stars in the Dirty Harry series. With quotes like "Do you feel lucky, punk" and "Go ahead, make my day", Clint Eastwood was the Cop no bad guy wanted to meet.

From Actor to Director: Think of Clint Eastwood as just an actor? Think again. He's won two Oscars for Best Director and two for Best Picture. With films like The Outlaw, Josey Wales, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino, and American Sniper, Clint Eastwood has proven that he's not only one of the greatest actors ever, but also one of our most cherished directors.

Happy 91st, Clint. Whether you're a fan of the Gunslinger, the Cop with the magnum, or the director, you can't go wrong with this legend of the silver screen.