Clint Black & Lisa Hartman-Black Are Coming To Sioux Falls!

Concerts are back in full force, especially here in the Sioux Empire! I know there are a ton of dates to remember, but you can add another one to the list!

On Friday, December 10th at the Washington Pavilion, Clint Black is bringing his "Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour" to Sioux Falls! And yes, the "Mrs." part of the tour is Clint's wife, Lisa Hartman-Black! The dramatic duo are on the road together again!

December feels like a long way away, however tickets go on sale really soon! Pre-sale tickets start at 10 AM on Thursday, June 10th. Ticket sales for the general public begin the very next day, Friday, June 11th at 10 AM.

You'll hear classic hits from Clint like "Put Yourself In My Shoes,"Killin' Time," "When My Ship Comes In," and more! Lisa is sure to pull out all the stops with her songs, including “If Love Must Go." I'm guessing you'll most likely hear Clint's and Lisa's famous duet "When I Said I Do" too! They even have a new duet called "Til The End of Time."

It's great to actually be able to go to concerts again especially to hear a legendary country star like Clint Black. The best part of the show is you're getting two concerts for the price of one! Clint and Lisa together doing what they do best!

Now the really fantastic news....you can win tickets before you can buy them with "Andy and Christine In The Morning!" Just listen for all the details on KXRB.

We are proud to welcome Clint Black and Lisa Hartman-Black to The Washington Pavilion on Friday, December 10th!

