Cleveland Cuts Minnesota’s Lead to Half Game with Win

The Minnesota Twins started out on a hot note Wednesday night in Cleveland as Max Kepler tapped newly returned starting Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger for a home run. It would mark Kepler's 12th dinger at Progressive Field. The Twins would get two more as Cleveland doubles-up with a 6-3 win.

Jose Berrios lasted five and two-thirds innings and then the bullpen took over. With the game tied in the 8th inning, a struggling Sergio Romo entered the game and gave up three runs and was credited with the loss. Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli said, "Something was going on where he was having trouble getting a feel for what he was doing. That being said, he's the guy we'll be calling on in that situation."

With Kepler launching a home run early in the game, he would eventually leave the game after fouling a ball off his right foot. He is listed as a day today.

Minnesota begins a 4-game series tonight with the Detroit Tigers. Randy Dobnak will challenge Matthew Boyd with the first pitch set for 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.