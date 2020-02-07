Classic Rockers ‘America’ Celebrates 50 Years With Sioux Falls Concert

America promotions camp with permission

The group who were cornerstones of rock radio in the 70s, America, is celebrating 50 years with a concert in the Washington Pavilion on April 23, 2020.

Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, February 14th at
10:00 AM with special presale on Thursday, February 13 from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Use the code 50YEARS and you can enter the code here.

America's best-known tunes, which also include, A horse With No Name, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair scored a Grammy Award in 1972 for Best New Artists. Their success quickly soared with a platinum album and one gold record in the early 70s.

America remains the founders and vocalists after 50 years: Gerry Beckley – lead and backing vocals, keyboards, guitars, bass, harmonica (1970–present) and Dewey Bunnell - lead and backing vocals, guitars, percussion.

In 2012, America was given a gold star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their contributions to music.

