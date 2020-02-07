The group who were cornerstones of rock radio in the 70s, America, is celebrating 50 years with a concert in the Washington Pavilion on April 23, 2020.

Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, February 14th at

10:00 AM with special presale on Thursday, February 13 from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Use the code 50YEARS and you can enter the code here.

America's best-known tunes, which also include, A horse With No Name, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair scored a Grammy Award in 1972 for Best New Artists. Their success quickly soared with a platinum album and one gold record in the early 70s.

America remains the founders and vocalists after 50 years: Gerry Beckley – lead and backing vocals, keyboards, guitars, bass, harmonica (1970–present) and Dewey Bunnell - lead and backing vocals, guitars, percussion.

In 2012, America was given a gold star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their contributions to music.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app