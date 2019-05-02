Not only will we be seeing a ton of road construction signs on Sioux Falls city streets and surrounding highways over the next few months, it looks like we need to prepare ourselves to see a few construction signs on a stretch of the Sioux Falls bike trails as well.

KSFY TV is reporting that about one mile of the 20 mile Sioux Falls bike trail system is getting a much-needed makeover this summer.

According to KSFY, the area that will be closed off will be from Cherry Rock Park along River Boulevard to Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. Crews plan to update the trail to a 12-foot wide section, smoothing out some curves, and creating a better surface for both walkers and cyclists to enjoy.

Mike Patten, Sioux Falls Park Development Specialist told KSFY, "This is part of our cycle program, so we analyze different areas of the trail each year and kind of put a hierarchy together of what trails are in need of replacement, what trails are in need of being patched up."

The $450,000 project does comes with a hefty price tag, but, it will pave the way for a much nice trail system throughout Sioux Falls.

KSFY reports the trail makeover should be completed by the end of the summer.

If you frequent the trail system, be advised, the bike trail just to the north of the construction area will still be open to the public.

Source: KSFY TV