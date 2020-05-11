City Offices in Sioux Falls to Reopen on Monday, May 11

Sioux Falls will take another big step to return to normal today when the city reopens its offices to the public.

City offices have been closed to the public since Thursday (March 19) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though city offices plan to reopen on Monday (May 11), it will be in a limited capacity. Dakota News Now reports, the city plans to eventually install protective barriers inside city offices, until that happens, residents will be asked to practice social distancing requirements.

All residents will be asked to please make appointments for services from the offices of Human Resources, Human Relations, City Attorney, GIS, and Finance.

The city encourages residents to use online resources to access permits and other services whenever possible. Those wishing to do that can do so here.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told Dakota News Now, “Like many businesses, we have implemented innovative ways to deliver services over the past several weeks. We will continue to serve our community through this pandemic with a commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and our employees.”

Dakota News Now is reporting that additional signage and increased cleaning procedures will be implemented now that offices are once again open to the public. These moves are designed to help protect residents and inform them of social distancing practices.

The city also asks that residents please not attempt to access public buildings if they are feeling ill.

Source: Dakota News Now