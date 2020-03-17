City of Sioux Falls Suspends Utility Disconnects

The City of Sioux Falls is helping out customers during a tough time as COVID-19 precautions have people staying home and not working as much.

Disconnections for non-payment of all city-owned utilities have been suspended until further notice. This does not waive any existing bills, but it does mean you won't get disconnected for late payments or non-payment for the time being.

“As part of our commitment to serve the community and deliver reliable services, we are here to support our customers during this challenging time,” said Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works in a press release.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As a part of this move, the city is also waiving late fees for late payments.

For further information on payment options, call the City of Sioux Falls Utility Billing Office at (605) 367-8131.