City of Sioux Falls Opens Sandbag Filling Station

With the looming threat of flood waters invading our city once again, the city has some help for people who might have their houses surrounded.

A sandbag filling station has been opened at the Sherman Park softball fields. The city will provide sand and 25 sandbags per vehicle for those who wish to fill their own bags. There will be staff there to direct traffic but citizens are responsible to do their own bag filling.

It will be open from 8am to 8pm. If you are in line at 7pm you will be allowed to get your bags filled.

Below is a map of the filling location and how traffic is to flow through the parking lot. If you go to get in line as the city warns it could be busy and you may wait in line for a while.

City of Sioux Falls

The city is working to get ahead of the flooding this time around.

“The advance notice of this event has given us the opportunity to mobilize resources necessary to protect those structures most at risk of flooding,” says Public Works Director Mark Cotter. “It is important for people who own or occupy structures in flood-prone areas to take appropriate measures while they still have time.”

If you are wondering if your home is in the danger zone for flooding, you can check your address on this FEMA map to find out.

The city also has a website dedicated to flood information at SiouxFalls.org/flood .