City of Sioux Falls Mentored Turkey Hunt

After several years of hunting going after this one species has always been a favorite. Turkey hunting.

For the next generation, an opportunity to experience turkey hunting is presenting itself right here in Sioux Falls. In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), the City of Sioux Falls will provide a unique opportunity for select hunters to participate in a mentored turkey hunt within city limits.

This hunt is for first-time youth hunters 10-15 years of age, and disabled hunters of all ages, to take advantage of a robust urban turkey population. No hunting will occur in residential areas.

According to GFP, this is a complete hands-on experience for the mentored hunters. Through a turkey hunting mentorship program, participants will be accompanied by a GFP employee and learn all aspects of turkey hunting, including safety, turkey hunting tactics, how to use turkey calls and decoys, and how to properly care for and process turkeys that are harvested.

Those interested in participating can simply send an email to Derek.Klawitter@state.sd.us or Jason.Nelson@state.sd.us to get an application.

Following the application deadline, those who qualify for the hunt will then be placed into a lottery drawing.

Applications will be available March 16 through March 31.

Source: SDGFP

Enter your number to get our free mobile app