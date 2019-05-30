City of Sioux Falls Asks Residents to Limit Water Usage.

It seems ironic that when we've had so much rainfall here in Sioux Falls that we'd be asked to restrict our water usage.

But that's exactly what the City of Sioux Falls is asking all residents to do. Please limit your water usage until Friday night.

The record rainfall in and around Sioux Falls is causing above normal water flows to the cities sanitary sewer system.

Meteorologist In Charge Todd Heidtkamp from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls stated that so far in 2019 we have received 17.35 inches of rainfall. That's compare to a normal year of 9.33 inches.

NWS SIOUX FALLS

City officials would also like to remind you to make sure you are not draining your sump pump into the city sanitary sewer system. All sump pump hoses should be directed outdoors not into your floor drain.