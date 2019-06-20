City of Dell Rapids Master Transportation Plan Study

If you live in or commute regularly to the city of Dell Rapids, South Dakota than your input is important to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).

According to a release by the SDDOT, the Dell Rapids Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including: pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight and automobile. The department will record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Dell Rapids and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Dell Rapids’ roadway, bus / transit, bicycle and pedestrian systems.

This open house and public meeting will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM June 26, at the Dell Rapids Middle School (1216 Garfield Avenue).

An online survey is also available at www.cityofdellrapids.org and for those who cannot attend the meeting.

Source: sd.gov