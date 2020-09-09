City of Brookings Issues Mask Mandate

After several hours of public input, the Brookings City Council voted Tuesday to approve a mask mandate that would require the public to wear a mask in all public places and indoor restaurants. According to a report from Dakota News Now, the public, including students, teachers from SDSU, and business owners spoke for over three hours voicing their opinions to the council. All but two council members voted in favor of the mandate.

There is an exemption for children 5 years old or younger, people attending church, and anyone with a medical or mental health condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

It is uncertain when the mask mandate will go into effect.