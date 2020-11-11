City, County, Government Offices Closed-Veterans Day

All city, county, and government offices will be closed today due to the Veterans Day holiday observance. So let’s save you the time of driving through slick roads only to find out that the doors are locked. Below you will find a list of some of the businesses and offices that will observe this day.

City Administration

City libraries

Department of Motor Vehicles

Banks

And save yourself a trip to the mailbox. There will be no mail delivery today.

There will be a Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 10:30 AM today at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance featuring Brigadier General Michael J. Oster as the keynote speaker.

And if you are in downtown Sioux Falls today you won't have to worry about feeding the parking meters. You can park for free.

Remember, if you have one, fly your flag proudly.