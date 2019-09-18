City Budget Approved with Cuts

With a few changes the Sioux Falls City Council has approved the 2020 budget. It was voted on at Tuesday's (September 17) meeting.

The $545 million budget was cleared unanimously with some shifting of monies. The council cut programs at the Sioux Falls library. $25,000 was trimmed from that budget. Plus, the IT department also saw cuts of the same amount. That money will be put forth for the Southeast Tech English Learner and Classrooms to Careers programs.

In addition the city is adding a Chief Culture Officer with that salary added into the budget for the coming year.

Source: KSFY TV