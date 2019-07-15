On December 12, 2019, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will light up with the much-anticipated holiday show, Cirque Dreams Holidaze. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

Tickets go on sale next Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at the PREMIER Center Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts.

Ticket prices for Cirque Dreams Holidaze range from $39.50 to $99.50.