Circumstances Dictate When Sioux Falls Police Pursue Suspects

The crash that damaged a Walgreens sign at 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue Saturday evening was the conclusion of a police pursuit that began near a casino at 11th Street and Duluth Avenue. At the time police deemed it necessary to apprehend the suspect.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens explains that when the general risk to the public is high, officers will engage to capture criminals.

“Most of the time, officers aren’t going to pursue. In this case, we had a person who had shot a gun in the air. We knew that person was armed and we didn’t know the circumstances at the time when the gun was fired. Certainly, there was a chance that there could be a danger to the public.”

The investigation shows that an argument occurred at the casino when 24-year old Grant Makes Room For Them fired the shots. Clemens also reveals that the pickup involved in the pursuit was stolen.

“After the initial gunshot call, an alarm was triggered at CarSwap 12th and Hawley. The Chevy Silverado that the suspect drove was stolen. The front glass door was broken and several keys were taken and were in the passenger’s pocket.”

A third person, a 17-year old girl was in the stolen vehicle during the pursuit. She was picked up by the two suspects between the time the pickup was stolen and the incident at the casino.

Makes Room For Them faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, hit and run, reckless discharge of a firearm, burglary, intentional damage to property, and grand theft. The passenger, 25-year old David Black Moon, faces grand theft and intentional damage to property charges. The 17-year old passenger was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment and was not involved in any crimes.