Cinnabon Coming to The Empire Mall This Spring

Here goes your diet! Hopefully one of your New Year resolutions wasn't to lose weight, because this news is bound to make it even more difficult.

Cinnabon just announced that they are planning another return to Sioux Falls. They've teased the residents of the area for quite some time with an assortment of their tasty treats popping up at various locations throughout town. Now they plan to fully commit to the Sioux Empire once again.

Dakota News Now is reporting the bakery that prides itself, in saying life needs frosting, is about to set up shop in the Empire Mall.

Cinnabon Owners Kelly Saunders and Bailey Carlson told Dakota News Now, "After continuous requests from shoppers for the highly sought-after, national brand, Cinnabon, we’re thrilled to share it’s going to become a reality. The Sioux Falls community has embraced our past endeavors, such as Auntie Anne’s, and we’re excited to share our next venture’s delectable treats with the community this spring.”

Sometime this spring, Cinnabon's delicious cinnamon rolls, and other delectable treats will be available to sweet tooth's all over the Sioux Empire in the Food Court of the Empire Mall.

Source: Dakota News Now