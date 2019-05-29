Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse is Back!

One of my fondest summer memories from childhood was sitting in a dark, cool movie theater, usually with my siblings, every Wednesday afternoon, watching a matinee and trying to find something weird to eat from the concession stand, just because you could.

My choice, (for no particular reason, which I can remember) was usually a giant garlic dill pickle, weighing nearly a pound. I would gnaw on the savory cuke throughout the movie, annoying my sisters and anyone within inhaling distance of my garlicky delight.

It was a summer program offered to elementary school kids through our local schools and movie theatre. Every Wednesday you'd get to see an age-appropriate movie from multiple genres, comedy, mystery, drama.

I still remember one of our favorites was Island of the Blue Dolphins, a true story of a young girl's solitary life on an island in the Pacific. It was based on a wonderful, award-winning children's book, which was equal parts adventure and inspiration.

But I digress. The reason for this winding journey into my past is because Cinemark Theatres are bringing back their Summer Movie Clubhouse . This 10-week series allows your kids to see a really fun movie every week throughout the summer. So you'll have a least a few hours a week, when you won't hear, "I'm bored!"

Both Sioux Falls Cinemark Theatres (Century 14 westside and Century East at Dawley Farms) are offering this program. Movies are $1 per movie at the box office or $5 for all ten. You can get the 10-week punchcard at the box office, while supplies last.

Here are the movies your children will enjoy this summer:

Despicable Me 3

Peter Rabbit

Dr. Seuss's The Grinch

How to Train Your Dragon

Small Foot

Kung Fu Panda

The Lego Movie

The Sponge Bob Movie - Sponge Out of Water

Sherlock Gnomes

Hotel Transylvania 3 - Summer Vacation

For more information and to buy tickets online see Cinemark Theatres . Or stop by your neighborhood Cinemark theatre box office to purchase the punchcard.