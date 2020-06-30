Cinemark and AMC Delay South Dakota Theater Reopening

South Dakota movie fans hoping to see one of the major summer blockbusters in a Cinemark or AMC theater will have to wait a little longer.

Both theater chains report they are delaying their scheduled phased reopening and amazingly it's not directly due to COVID-19.

Dakota News Now reports the two Cinemark Theaters in Sioux Falls and the AMC theaters in Aberdeen, Yankton, and Rapid City are pushing back their phased reopenings.

Last month, Cinemark announced plans to reopen the Carolyn Avenue theater on July 10 and the Dolly Farms location on July 17. Cinemark now says some theaters will reopen beginning July 24, however, they didn't mention opening dates for specific locations.

As for AMC, they originally planned a phased reopening on July 15. The company announced yesterday (6/30) that those reopening plans were revised. Now some theaters will begin reopening July 30 and they anticipate all theaters to be open by early August.

According to Dakota News Now, both companies point to the delays in major movie releases like Mulan and Tenet. Release dates on both those films have been pushed back multiple times. The new release date for Tenet is now August 12, Mulan is August 21.

While the delay of theaters reopening isn't necessarily related to COVID-19, moviegoers should watch what's happening in states like Texas, California, and Florida as new outbreaks are prompting officials to shut down certain businesses. Whether these new outbreaks will eventually cause further delays in certain theaters reopening remains to be seen.