Cinema Falls Hosts WWII Film Featuring Survivor

Cinema Falls will bring audiences behind the scenes for one man’s true story of survival inside the POW camp that inspired the iconic film “The Great Escape.”

The show will be at the West Mall 7 in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 29th. The film will be shown at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $11.50 and unless sold out will be $13.50 at the door. Check-in will begin at 6:00 pm. A Question & Answer with the films director Louise Woehrle will follow the showing. Tickets only available at CinemaFalls.com .

2019 marks the 75th Anniversary of the now infamous prison break by allied forces at Stalag Luft III. Perfectly timed for a Memorial Day week screening, the film is a first-hand account told by WWII U.S. Eighth Air Force Bombardier Lt. Charles Woehrle, the filmmaker’s uncle, who was one of 10,000 prisoners in the German prisoner of war camp Stalag Luft III.

At age 93, this remarkable man and gifted storyteller takes us from Pine City, Minnesota to war-torn Europe as he relives his experiences with vivid detail that include his B-17 getting shot down, his capture by the Nazis, an unexpected parcel from Geneva, and surviving two long years of uncertainty and tremendous hardship in the camp.

His sharp recollections, his eloquent and focused narrative, and his grit and grace make for a moving and inspiring tribute to the countless heroes of the Greatest Generation.