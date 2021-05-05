Cicadas Are Coming – By the Trillions

If you thought the number of mosquitos has been bad over the last few years and ticks are on the rise, you haven't seen anything yet. Or heard. Get prepared for a few months of the cicada chorus. Think of giving birth to a teenager who emerges and then launches the largest-loudest marathon rock concert in your backyard.

According to one report, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable.

And you thought the neighbor’s dog was loud. These red-eyed buggers will be competing with the sound of your lawnmower, the kids splashing in the pool, and your weekend outdoor gatherings all summer long.

An Associated Press report states, the cicadas will emerge when the ground temps reach 64 degrees, mostly come out at dusk to try to avoid everything that wants to eat them, squiggling out of holes in the ground. They’ll try to climb up trees or anything vertical.

And just to be clear, this is a hook-up party. It's all about the boys showing off and trying to attract the perfect female.

Think speed dating off the charts.

But don't worry these Cicadas are remaining in Ohio and Maryland due to their soil and low 60 temperatures.

Associated Press contributed to this story