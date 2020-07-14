Ciara Duffy Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Former University of South Dakota basketball star Ciara Duffy has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Duffy's nomination for the award came from the University of South Dakota. The award was established in 1991 to "graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers." For the 2020 award, 605 total athletes were nominated.

Each conference can select up to two athletes to send to the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee. The committee then selects 10 athletes from each NCAA division and one winner will be selected this upcoming fall.

This nomination adds to a stellar career that Duffy had while at USD. During her senior season, Duffy was named Mid-Major Player of the Year, Summit League Player of the Year, AP All-American honorable mention. She helped lead the Coyotes to two undefeated Summit League regular season titles, Summit League championship in 2020, and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Duffy finished her USD career third on the school's all-time points list.

Outside of the court, Duffy graduated USD with a double major in history and political science and a master's degree in interdisciplinary studies. She graduated summa cum laude in 2019.

Source: University of South Dakota