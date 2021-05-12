Chuck Brennan Buys IFL Team in Same League as Sioux Falls Storm

By now if you have lived in Sioux Falls over the last decade or so, you are familiar with the name Chuck Brennan.

The very polarizing businessman has been in the news for his purchase and eventual sale of Badlands Motorspeedway and the changing of laws surrounding the payday loan world in which Brennan owns Dollar Loan Center.

Dollar Loan Center was once a fixture around Sioux Falls with numerous locations however, the change in interest rates for payday loans caused him to move those entities out of South Dakota and focus on his other locations throughout the country.

All the while, the Badlands Motorospeedway, Badlands Radio, and other entities would either close or be sold.

Now Brennan is diving back into the world of sports as he is teaming up with NHL's Las Vegas Knights CEO Bill Foley to purchase an Indoor Football League franchise (IFL).

The new expansion franchise will be the 18th in the league and will begin to play in 2022.

They will play their games in the all-new Dollar Loan Center facility, which will host the AHL Henderson Silver Knights in the 6,000 seat venue as well.

The IFL is currently home to the Sioux Falls Storm who has dominated the league with numerous championships over the years.

For more information on the new franchise, the other teams in the league, or other news surrounding the IFL, you can visit their website.