Christmas Tree Drop off Sites Now Open in Sioux Falls

Another Christmas has come and gone, and soon you'll be looking at ditching the old Christmas tree. The question becomes, where can I dump my old pine pal?

KSFY TV is reporting that the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will be happy to take all those real trees off your hands after the holiday season.

This year, they're offering two different sites for residents to drop off their Christmas trees for free.

There's drop off sites located on both Sioux Falls Eastside and Westside. One at 1015 East Chambers Street, the other can be found at 100 Lyon Boulevard, just west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Both sites are open now through (January 13). According to KSFY , drop off hours are 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 12 PM to 5 PM.

The two locations will be closed on New Year's Day.

The landfill wants to remind people to please remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and stands from your Christmas trees prior to dropping them off at the sites.

Source: KSFY TV