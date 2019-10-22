Christmas at the Cathedral 2019

Inspired by the writings of St. John the 23rd Annual Christmas at the Cathedral-Light of the World will be performed December 19-22 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls.

Each year this heartwarming celebration prepares us for the Christmas season and sells out each performance.

This year Light of the World will take you on the journey of St. John’s first-hand perspective of the Messiah.

Once again the incredible musical composition and arrangements of Music Director and Conductor, Dan Goeller will be featured along with internationally acclaimed tenor, Scott Piper. For the first time Disney recording artist, Jackie Stressman. And actor, Joe Obermueller, as John. They will be center stage with the Christmas at the Cathedral Orchestra and Choir.

Purchase tickets here for the following performances:

Thursday, December 19, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 20, 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21, 1:00 PM

Saturday, December 21, 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 22, 2:00 PM

Sunday, December 22, 7:30 PM