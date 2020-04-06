Christ The King Church Helping Those In Need During COVID-19

People across the Sioux Empire are staying at home and following the CDC guidelines, especially senior citizens or individuals with compromised immune systems. However, they still need to do housework, buy groceries, and run errands. Christ the King Church is here to help.

In a recent Facebook post, the parish is asking their older church members if they need young, healthy people to assist them with their household tasks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers from Christ the King Parish are available to meet the needs of senior citizens and anyone else requiring assistance.

The pastor of Christ the King, Fr. Jordan Samson states, "I have young, able-bodied men and women wanting to offer assistance, even if it’s picking up bread and milk from Hyvee and dropping it off on your doorstep, they are willing to help in the weeks ahead."

Giving back to the community is just one of the many ways Sioux Falls' residents are joining together for the greater good during this difficult time. We still need to do our best to take care of each other. If you or someone you know needs extra help, contact Fr. Jordan Samson at frjordansamson@sfcatholic.org.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app