Chris Young to Sioux Falls

Just announced, Country Star Chris Young is coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. See Chris Young Saturday, October 24, 2020. The event will be hosted by Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase presented by Sanford Health.

Over the years, Chris Young has proven himself, not only as an awesome country singer but a tremendous performer as well. Chris Young burst onto the Country Music scene in 2008 with his hit Voices and he hasn't looked back. Seven studio albums and nine number one songs will surely make for an evening of great music.

Tickets to see Chris Young go on sale to the general public Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM. NOTE: there will be a special pre-sale for this event Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM. (Code: AWNAW)