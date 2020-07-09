Chipotle Restaurant Puts Off Plans To Open In Sioux Falls

Chipotle Mexican Grill is an American chain of fast-casual dining restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France, specializing in tacos and Mission-style burritos.

Chipotle had announced in October of 2018 that they were planning on building a restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have now decided on a standalone building at 4101 W. 41st St. This is just north of the Empire Mall at the former location of Autos On The Mall which closed in October of 2019.

Construction of the new Chipotle restaurant was to have started with an opening date sometime in 2020. But they like so many other businesses couldn't have imagined a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Chipotle has tabled its plans to open a Sioux Falls restaurant location this year. The Argus quotes Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford as saying: "We are now scheduled to open a location in Sioux Falls at some point in early 2021. Those are the only details I have to share right now."

Chipotle was founded in Denver in 1993 by former CEO Steve Ellis. The company now owns approximately 2400 stores worldwide. The company recently relocated to California where the current CEO resides.