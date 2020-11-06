Chipotle in Sioux Falls Opening This December

The year 2020 will be remembered for a lot of bad things happening across the country, so it is very important to celebrate any good news we can find.

That good news for Sioux Falls residents will be coming in December, wrapped in a burrito on 41st.

According to Keloland.com, the Sioux Falls Chipotle will be opening in December and plans are on schedule to do so.

The report also states that the company is currently hiring employees for its first location in Sioux Falls and information can be found here on how to apply.

When I lived in Nashville and Minneapolis, Chipotle was a weekly trip almost as custom as going to the grocery store.

My go-to is always the steak and chicken burrito, queso, a little bit of rice, salsa, lettuce, sour cream, guac, and cheese. (Sign me up for one of those right now please!)

Residents of the state and the city of Sioux Falls have long been yearning for the burrito giant to ascend on the Rushmore state and that dream for so many is coming true sooner rather than later.

What was once a Ford dealership now has been converted into more retail and restaurant space which will also include a Chic-fil-A that will be completed in 2021.

For more information on Chipotle, their menu, and the new store in Sioux Falls, visit their website.