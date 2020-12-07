Chipotle Finally Opens In Sioux Falls [PHOTOS]

The day that I have personally waited for has arrived! Chipotle finally open its doors in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 7th. I never thought I would see the day.

This is the first Chipotle national franchise in the state of South Dakota. The closest location near the Sioux Empire is in Sioux City, Iowa. The Tex-Mex establishment is just a hop, skip, and a jump away on 41st Street near the Empire Mall at the developing Empire Place.

The style of food is very similar to other franchises like Qdoba and Pancheros. What separates them from Chipotle? Well...in all honesty not much. However, the new Chipotle on 41st Street has a drive-thru. Recently, drive-thrus were added as an effort to keep the franchises open throughout the country during COVID-19.

Clearly from this post, I am very excited to welcome Chipotle to Sioux Falls. Since I am such a fan of its food, I had to be in there for Chipotle's first official day. Here's a look into the newest addition to the Sioux Falls community!