Chipotle Announces Location Of New Sioux Falls Restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill is an American chain of fast-casual restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France, specializing in tacos and Mission-style burritos.

They announced last October that they were planning on building a restaurant in Sioux Falls. According to Sioux Falls Business, they have now decided on a location.

The new Sioux Falls Chipotle will be located in a standalone building at 4101 W. 41st St. This is just north of the Empire Mall at the former location of Autos On The Mall which closed in October of 2019.

Construction of the new Chipotle restaurant should be starting soon as they hope to be open in 2020. Chipotle was founded in Denver in 1993 by former CEO Steve Ellis. The company now owns approximately 2400 stores worldwide. The company recently relocated to California where the current CEO resides.