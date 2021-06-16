If you need an afternoon of shopping and smiling out in the sunshine, this Thursday will be the day. There is going to be a Children's Business Fair at Lake Lorraine from 4 to 6 PM.

The Lake Lorraine Farmer's Market will also be happening from 4 to 7 PM. So, you can check out all the fresh summer goodies there, from veggies, to eggs, even crave-quieting baked goods, and shop the children's business fair too.

These talented children who attend Acton Academy in Sioux Falls, were tasked with developing a brand, creating a product or service, and coming up with their own marketing strategy. You will see the amazing results at this event.

The Children's Business Fair will be open for customers during this one-day special event, and you can browse these inventive and clever shops.

Bands4Ever

Braxton's Bubble Company

Cupcake Kid

TayKay's Treats

Kiptyn's Coasters and Cookies

Original Work

Scottish Son's Shortbread

Creative Characters and Frames

Josie's Dog Sitting

Prairie Designs

Tie the Rainbow

Eat Good Feel Good

Aspyn's Fairy Life

HEJ Golf Ball Sales

These extremely youthful entrepreneurs will more than likely have some extremely useful ideas for Sioux Falls business leaders too. Innovation, creativity, communication, teamwork- -these kids already have a handle on the principles that are so important to begin a business and to keep it thriving.

For a lot of inspiration, some great products and services, tasty treats, and a whole bunch of smiles, you've got to swing by the Sioux Falls Children's Business Fair, this Thursday!