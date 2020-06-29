Children’s Museum’s Outdoor Exhibits To Open Mid-July

Great news! The Children's Museum of South Dakota is shining a new light and hope for summer in the Sioux Empire despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, July 7th, the Children's Museum of South Dakota will be reopening its outdoor exhibits to its members followed by welcoming the general public a week later on Tuesday, July 14th. As with this partial reopening of other public facilities, COVID-19 has necessitated the implementation of safety measurements and restrictions at the museum. In an effort to facilitate the protection of all Children's Museum of South Dakota guests, all safety measures and restrictions will be carried out according to recommended CDC guidelines.

The following protocols are from the website of the Children's Museum of South Dakota:

Limited capacity and timed entry: Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity and operating hours will be adjusted to ensure additional time for deep cleaning throughout the day.

Face coverings for children and adults: The museum staff are required to wear face masks. Visitors ages 2 and up are required to do the same. However, individuals who have a pre-existing medical condition and are unable to wear facial coverings, face masks will not be not required. Face masks must be worn throughout the outdoor exhibits.

Safety features: According to its website, "Plexiglass screens have been installed at our Welcome Desk and Café point of sale."

Loose parts/toys that travel: Some play areas may be a little different, The Children's Museum of South Dakota states, "The number of loose parts and toys on the Museum prairie has been reduced and our Museum team is trained to remove and sanitize props and loose parts that may need attention throughout the day."

Cleaning protocols: The Children's Museum and Cafe have ramped up its cleaning practices which include sanitizing and disinfecting all facilities numerous times throughout the day.

Cafe and gift shop: Café Coteau and the gift shop will be open, but each venue will only allow a limited number of visitors at any given time.

Visit here to learn more information about the Children's Museum of South Dakota partial reopening and admission guidelines.