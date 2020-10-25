Our extended forecast is promising warmer temps for the end of next week (nearing 50 if the forecast holds anyway) as we slide into the Halloween holiday. This bodes well for a new, and really fun activity and adventure being hosted by the Children's Museum of South Dakota.

Located in Brookings at 521 4th Street, this award-winning (South Dakota Humanities Council Distinguished Achievement in the Humanities Award - October 3, 2020) organization has created an outdoor, physically distanced activity you and your children will truly enjoy.

"Mama & Max's Play-Along Path" is coming up on Friday, October 30, from 2 to 7 PM. Tickets are only $6 for everyone over the age of one and you can purchase them online or by phone at 605-692-6700. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

In keeping with the Museum's COVID-19 safety precautions, there are operation modifications you need to be aware of if you are planning on participating.

Limited capacity

Timed ticketing is being implemented

Physical distancing required

Face coverings or masks for everyone over the age of two, which must cover nose and mouth

Make sure you all wear costumes and have a fun photo taken with Mummy T. Rex Max! There will be "Spooky Science" demonstrations and even a trebuchet pumpkin launch, which is a blast to watch!

The gift shop and cafe are also open (with safety limitations) so you can grab a snack and/or take home a souvenir of your fun adventure.

For more information, call 605-692-6700, see their website or follow the Children's Museum of South Dakota on Facebook.