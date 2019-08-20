Children’s Museum of South Dakota Free Day of Play

Ask any kid how important play is and they'll have no trouble telling you, "really important!" As to why it's important? Scientists would tell you, "Play allows children to use their creativity while developing their imagination, dexterity, and physical, cognitive, and emotional strength. Play is important to healthy brain development."

For nine years now the Children's Museum of South Dakota in Brookings has made it their mission to "celebrate play and spark imagination". To observe that anniversary and pay tribute to the people who have helped support their work and continued growth, they're throwing a party.

The 9th Annual Free Day of Play is coming up on Sunday, September 8th from Noon to 5 PM at the museum at 521 4th Street in downtown Brookings.

Children can spend time in the brand new Splash Exhibit filling buckets, floating balls, splashing and getting wet. They can cruise over to Kids Street, create a newspaper, tune-up a car, or do a play at the Kids Live Studio. In the "Our Prairie" area, they'll learn more about South Dakota prairie pioneers and our native peoples.

And that is just a small sampling of what there is to discover at the Children's Museum of South Dakota's Free Day of Play! Registration is not required, but adults must accompany children (at a 1 to 5 ratio).

For more information see the Children's Museum of South Dakota online, on Facebook, or call 605-692-6700.

Sources: Children's Museum of South Dakota, American Academy of Pediatrics