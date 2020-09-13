Children’s Museum Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Tons of Fun

How do you celebrate one of the most fun places in South Dakota? By having more fun, of course!

It is hard to believe the Children's Museum of South Dakota in Brookings, has been around for 10 years educating and entertaining children (and their adults) by showing the way through play.

All week long (September 14 through 19) you and your kids can take part in activities to celebrate this momentous anniversary.

Tuesday, September 15 at 9:45 AM - Brookings Mayor Keith Corbett will read a proclamation celebrating the Children's Museum's 10th Anniversary, attendees will receive a special button and this will also be the kickoff of the self-guided Scavenger Hunt and Chalk Walk activities.

Museum Mascot Kidoodle will make appearances during each Outdoor Prairie play during the week. You can schedule your outdoor play session and buy your tickets online now.

Anniversary Sale - Play Central Toys & Books will offer specials during the Outdoor Prairie playtimes.

Cafe Coteau - Will be featuring their famous mac-n-cheese and if you're playing on the Outdoor Prairie, you'll get a free Cafe Coteau cookie with each cafe purchase all week.

Share your memories - You are invited to share your memories of how the Children's Museum has been a part of your life. They will be using people's stories in social media posts and also to put together a commemorative book. For each story submitted, you'll be entered to win a great prize package which includes: A 1-year museum membership, $100 Play Central Toys & Books gift certificate, $75 Cafe Coteau gift certificate, and all kinds of other museum swag!

For more information, see the Children's Museum of South Dakota online, on Facebook, or call 605-692-6700.