Children’s Games Kids Just Don’t Play Anymore
Let's face it, kids today are not like the kids of yesterday. And I'm not saying that in a negative way. They just have different likes and dislikes and are faced with a world that is vastly different than the one you may have grown up in.
I am sure that when you were a kid, adults said the same thing about you. And when they were kids, the adults of that generation said the same thing about them. Too often we look at kids with adult eyes and complain about what it is they are doing. Think about it: if you were a kid today, would you REALLY be any different? Probably not.
The other thing we often lament is that kids today don't play the same way we do. That they spend all their time playing video games or watching TV. Again, however, if you were a kid today I bet you would be doing the same thing.
It's not that kids aren't playing, they just aren't playing the way we used to (good or bad). Because they have much better toys!
That being said, we asked people to tell us the games that they used to play that kids today just don't anymore. Not surprising, a lot of them were games played... you guessed it... outdoors. Then again, I remember a lot of these games and, let's face it, they were boring as hell!
Here is a list of some of those games. Can you remember playing them?
- Red Rover
- Hopscotch
- Duck, Duck, Goose (or Gray Duck)
- Ring Around the Rosie
- Paper Football
- Kick the Can
- Dodge Ball
- Kick Ball
- Jacks
- Four Square
- Tether Ball
- Lawn Jarts (the ones with metal tips)
- Freeze Tag
- Card Games: Old Maid, War, Crazy Eights
- Tiddlywinks
- Pick Up Sticks
- Hide and Seek
- Croquet
- Checkers (or any board game for that matter)
- Red Light Green Light
- Ghost in the Graveyard
- Double Dutch
- Marbles
- Twister
- Cops & Robbers
- Hula Hoop
Ironically, another game that was mentioned a lot was Oregon Trail.... one of the first VIDEO GAMES.