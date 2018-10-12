Children’s Games Kids Just Don’t Play Anymore

Let's face it, kids today are not like the kids of yesterday. And I'm not saying that in a negative way. They just have different likes and dislikes and are faced with a world that is vastly different than the one you may have grown up in.

I am sure that when you were a kid, adults said the same thing about you. And when they were kids, the adults of that generation said the same thing about them. Too often we look at kids with adult eyes and complain about what it is they are doing. Think about it: if you were a kid today, would you REALLY be any different? Probably not.

The other thing we often lament is that kids today don't play the same way we do. That they spend all their time playing video games or watching TV. Again, however, if you were a kid today I bet you would be doing the same thing.

It's not that kids aren't playing, they just aren't playing the way we used to (good or bad). Because they have much better toys!

That being said, we asked people to tell us the games that they used to play that kids today just don't anymore. Not surprising, a lot of them were games played... you guessed it... outdoors. Then again, I remember a lot of these games and, let's face it, they were boring as hell !

Here is a list of some of those games. Can you remember playing them?

Red Rover

Hopscotch

Duck, Duck, Goose ( or Gray Duck )

Ring Around the Rosie

Paper Football

Kick the Can

Dodge Ball

Kick Ball

Jacks

Four Square

Tether Ball

Lawn Jarts ( the ones with metal tips )

Freeze Tag

Card Games: Old Maid, War, Crazy Eights

Tiddlywinks

Pick Up Sticks

Hide and Seek

Croquet

Checkers ( or any board game for that matte r)

Red Light Green Light

Ghost in the Graveyard

Double Dutch

Marbles

Twister

Cops & Robbers

Hula Hoop

Ironically, another game that was mentioned a lot was Oregon Trail.... one of the first VIDEO GAMES.