An innocent child, caught in the middle of shots from a BB Gun, was treated for injuries on Saturday (September 15). The shots also shattered a window.

The call came into police just minutes before 7:00 PM. Officers from Sioux Falls Police Department were dispatched to the area of West 10th Street and South Duluth Avenue for a weapons violation when a woman called 911 for help. The woman said her vehicle window had been shattered in what she believed to be a gunshot.

Sergeant Robert S. Forster of the Uniformed Services Division provided more details. "Officers arrived on scene and through the investigation, it was determined that a BB type weapon was shot at the vehicle by an unknown person," said Forster. "A small child was treated on scene for minor injuries and the investigation will continue."

Police would like to identify the suspect in the situation and are accepting tips from the public. Forster offered "If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact the Sioux Falls Police or Crime Stoppers."