Child Abuse, Alcohol, Apartment Fire in Chamberlain

A Chamberlain couple is facing felony child abuse charges following a fire in their apartment Monday.

The report comes from J.P. Skelly of KORN Radio in Mitchell and according to court documents first responders found smoke when they arrived and obtained a master key to get in.

Responders found a pan of rice burning on the stove and a man identified as 28-year old Tyler Harmon sitting in a chair apparently heavily intoxicated and unconscious. They found an 11-month old female infant laying on a bedroom floor, a 7 year old male child laying on the bed and an adult female later identified as 28-year old Katrina Harmon unconscious on the bed. Officers found two empty whiskey bottles.

According to Skelly's report, the children were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The infant had a temperature of 102 degrees.

Tyler and Katrina Harmon were taken to the Brule County Jail. Tyler Harmon’s PBT was .216% and Katrina Harmon’s PBT .229%. They’re each charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor seven years or younger. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and or a $30,000 fine. Bond was set at $4,000 cash for each plus the 24/7 program and no contact with the victims.

The children were placed in the custody of the department of social services.