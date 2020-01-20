Chiefs, 49ers Roll to Super Bowl Berths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday for the AFC championship.

Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead. From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.

At last, for the first time since 1970 and the third time overall, the Chiefs (14-4) are Super Bowl-bound.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and San Francisco beat Green Bay for the NFC championship.

The 49ers (15-3) advanced to their first Super Bowl in seven years.

Bosa, the prize for last year’s rough season as the No. 2 overall pick, helped set the tone when he ended Green Bay’s second drive of the game with a 13-yard sack of Rodgers.

