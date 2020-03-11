Chick-fil-A Coming to Sioux Falls’ West Side

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

There is great joy in the city after a Mayor Ten Haken Facebook Live event. He disclosed that Sioux Falls is (finally) getting a Chick-fil-A.

All the grade schools, all the elemetary schools I visit...number one question. Hands down: 'When are we getting a Chick-fil-A?!'" ~ Paul Ten Haken

Thanks to Chick-fil-A's slick marketing team we know that cows can't spell worth a hoot, so the slogan, "Eat Mor Chiken" will be seen a lot more in Sioux Falls.

The new Chick-fil-A, with no date for opening as of this writing, will be near the Empire Mall along 41st. Street of the former Sioux Falls Ford lot.

I know this news is a little alarming to area chickens, but you're not fooling us. You are not an Easter bunny.

myrrha/TSM

 

 

 

 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Chick-fil-A, restaurants, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top