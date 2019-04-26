Classic rockers Chicago will perform at the Washington Pavilion this summer. The Pavilion will offer absolutely perfect acoustics for the multi-instrument band that has hits spanning over 40 years.

The concert is September 29, 2019, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 AM. There is a special presale invitation on Thursday, May 2nd from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Please return for that code and link as we get closer to presale. Ticket start at $49.

Chicago , which started out as Chicago Transit Authority in 1967, has recorded an astonishing 36 studio albums and are in the elite group of rockers who sold over 100 million copies to date.

Chicago has toured every year since the beginning - they’ve never missed a year. The original four band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, James Pankow on trombone and Walt Parazaider on woodwinds. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion.