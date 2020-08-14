Chicago Bulls Fire Head Coach Jim Boylen

The Chicago Bulls are trying to get back to their glory days with Michael Jordan but at this point, they would just take a playoff berth.

Now they will try to do all that with a new head coach as the Bulls decided to make a move at head coach.

On Friday, the Chicago Bulls announced that they had fired Jim Boylen as their head coach after two years on the job.

While on the court the Bulls underachieved over his two years and they never had cohesion off the court either.

Not only do the Chicago Bulls have new leadership in their front office, which probably contributed to the desire to move on, but it also hasn't been great between Boylen and his players.

Multiple players had come out over the last two years and even this offseason to voice their displeasure with the way things were going and how Boylen wasn't the best fit.

So the next question becomes, who will be the next head coach in Chicago?

The shortlist will include the usual suspects at this point in the NBA from Mark Jackson to Jeff Van Gundy to Kenny Atkinson, but we all know there is always a name or two that pops up unexpectedly.

Whoever the hire ends up being, Bulls fans are hoping the results resemble that of Tom Thibadeau and Phil Jackson vs Tim Floyd and Jim Boylen.