Cherry Creek Sioux Falls Closes Due To COVID-19

Like many companies all across the United States, many Sioux Falls businesses are finding navigating this pandemic very challenging. Cherry Creek Bar & Grill at 3104 East 26th Street in Sioux Falls announced on Sunday that they would be temporarily closing due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

The following was posted on the Cherry Creek Grill Facebook page:

"Cherry Creek Bar & Grill will be temporarily closed until this Wednesday, November 11, 2020, due to staffing issues. We have 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus with our most senior kitchen staff members and others in isolation. With the isolation of our kitchen staff due to the virus, we will need to shut down the kitchen and therefore temporarily close the restaurant. While this was an incredibly difficult decision to make, we feel this is the best plan to ensure that we do not compromise the quality of food and the safety of our staff and to allow us to test our staff."

As of Sunday, October 8 the South Dakota Department of Health reported 15,750 Active Cases in the state along with 52,603 Total Confirmed Cases, 1,426 New Confirmed Cases, 546 Currently Hospitalized, and 536 Deaths.

