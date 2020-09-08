Chef Lance Opens New Sioux Falls Restaurant Downtown

Sioux Falls has another fine-looking place to dine downtown. Chef Lance's On Phillips located at 431 N. Phillips Ave. Ste 100 is getting things rolling today.

Chef Lance White announced on social media that the new Chef Lance's On Phillips restaurant will be opening today thru Thursday with very limited seating by reservation only.

Chef Lance stated: “This helps our staff train. We appreciate your patience as we get all settled in. If you want to be one of the first to join us, you can make your reservation on our website. It's right at the top of our home page. If you have a group larger than 6 people please call us at 605-271-7800. Everyone is welcome to make reservations during our soft opening dates.”

Chef Lance's On Philips-Appetizers

The Grand Opening is Friday, September 11th at 11 am. Reservations are still recommended but not required. If you have a large group they ask that you please call ahead.

They showed a sneak peek at our lunch menu and said that they will soon post their dinner menu.

Chef Lance's Lunch Menu

Regular business hours will be:

Mon thru Sat: Lunch from 11 am until 2 pm

Mon thru Thurs: Dinner from 5 pm until 9 pm and on Fri and Sat until 10 pm Closed on Sundays.

Between 2 pm and 5 pm, the kitchen will be closed but the bar with beer and wine will be open.

Good luck with the opening! I can't wait to try it out!

Google Maps