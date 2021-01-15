Cheers! Sioux Empire On Tap Set for June 2021

The area's largest beer festival, Sioux Empire On Tap, is set for Saturday, June 19, 2021. News Flash: We're moving it outdoors for a better and safer beer-tasting experience! We'll set up our spectacular "beer camp" on the beautiful Sioux Empire Fairgrounds and pull taps for beer lovers all day long. And with how the year 2020 went, you'll probably want to have a few cold ones.

In the past, thousands of craft beer connoisseurs from several states and beyond packed the Sioux Falls Convention Center to sample hundreds of beers from over 70 breweries. This year, we'll bring this to the great outdoors!

As past attendees have found out tickets go fast. So mark this down: Tickets on sale Friday, April 2, 2021.

You can subscribe to the America on Tap newsletter for early ticket release information by clicking HERE.

This year, our "Professor of Suds" promises, more parking, LIVE music, and more food options. This is the event we've been waiting for. Hope to see you there!

Sioux Empire ON Tap is presented by Results Radio/Townsquare Media and JJ‘s Wine Spirits and Cigars.

Sioux Empire On Tap February 2020